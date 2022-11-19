Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Stake Decreased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,652 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.56% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SWAN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.20. 65,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,911. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69.

