Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.29. 2,371,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,683. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.53. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.