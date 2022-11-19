Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,532,567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 284,747 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.54% of Adobe worth $927,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Adobe by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.86. 3,421,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.