Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $56.63 million and approximately $741,538.15 worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,769.33 or 1.00091672 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010403 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00042589 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00239545 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 529,283,333 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10819481 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $950,392.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

