2,677 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GIS opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

