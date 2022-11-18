Zcash (ZEC) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.94 or 0.00236849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $627.36 million and approximately $37.70 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00087198 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00059882 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,706,081 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.