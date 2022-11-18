Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Great-West Lifeco (GWO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE: GWO) recently:

11/4/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

11/4/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$34.00.

11/3/2022 – Great-West Lifeco was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$31.00.

10/28/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

10/26/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00.

10/12/2022 – Great-West Lifeco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$37.00 to C$32.00.

TSE:GWO traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 25.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$41.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.83%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

