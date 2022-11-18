Unilever (ULVR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Unilever (LON: ULVR) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($56.40) price target on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($52.88) price target on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,500 ($52.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/31/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,170 ($37.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($52.88) price target on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,400 ($51.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,280 ($50.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,300 ($50.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($42.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/24/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,170 ($37.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/18/2022 – Unilever had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($42.30) to GBX 3,900 ($45.83). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,170 ($37.25) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($56.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/5/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,500 ($52.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/29/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,500 ($52.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,400 ($51.70) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/27/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($54.05) price target on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($54.05) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($42.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/26/2022 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($56.40) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,000 ($47.00).

9/26/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($42.30) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/26/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,280 ($50.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/22/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($50.53) price target on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($54.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/21/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($42.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Unilever Stock Performance

ULVR stock traded up GBX 30.72 ($0.36) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,058 ($47.69). 1,598,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,059. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2,059.90. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($38.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,178 ($49.10). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,972.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,855.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a GBX 37.22 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.88%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

