The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Update

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

HHC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. 287,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HHC. StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

