The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Update

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.2 %
HHC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. 287,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Featured Stories
