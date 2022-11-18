The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Down 12.0% in October

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 391,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

GGT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 59,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,132. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 444,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

