The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Down 12.0% in October

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 391,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance
GGT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 59,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,132. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $9.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.