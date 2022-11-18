South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

South Pacific Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.8% annually over the last three years. South Pacific Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 70.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Pacific Resources to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Get South Pacific Resources alerts:

South Pacific Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

SPB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.71. 411,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.49. South Pacific Resources has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of South Pacific Resources

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Pacific Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of South Pacific Resources from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in South Pacific Resources by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Pacific Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of South Pacific Resources by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of South Pacific Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000.

South Pacific Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Pacific Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Pacific Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.