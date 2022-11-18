Short Interest in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Grows By 7.7%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,265 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,181,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after acquiring an additional 142,719 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HESM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 390,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,573. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.5627 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 110.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

