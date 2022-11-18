Short Interest in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Increases By 8.4%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Gritstone bio Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 1,570,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Gritstone bio has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GRTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gritstone bio in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gritstone bio from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gritstone bio

About Gritstone bio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,985,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,928 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

