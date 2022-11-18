Short Interest in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Increases By 8.4%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Gritstone bio Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 1,570,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Gritstone bio has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on GRTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gritstone bio in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gritstone bio from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
About Gritstone bio
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
