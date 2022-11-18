Short Interest in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Drops By 13.3%

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fuwei Films in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

FFHL traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,963. Fuwei Films has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

Fuwei Films ( NASDAQ:FFHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

