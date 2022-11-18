Short Interest in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Declines By 12.4%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below Trading Up 2.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

Shares of FIVE traded up $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $153.09. 897,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.00. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.