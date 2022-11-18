Short Interest in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Increases By 8.8%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,700 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 854,200 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FWRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $487,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWRG traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $14.71. 135,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.