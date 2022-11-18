Short Interest in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Expands By 9.6%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 933,500 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 852,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Embark Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

EMBK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 154,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 12.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. Embark Technology has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $209.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Embark Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Embark Technology by 244.0% during the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Embark Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

