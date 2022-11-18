Short Interest in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Rises By 8.5%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,900 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 690,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaos in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE DAC traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,060. Danaos has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaos by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Danaos by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

