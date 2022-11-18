Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Increases By 8.8%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDT. Barclays increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

CLDT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.68. 208,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,081. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.89 million, a PE ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 1.80.

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.