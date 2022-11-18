Short Interest in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Increases By 9.0%

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BGSF Stock Performance

BGSF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.36. 9,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,896. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.89.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGSF Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BGSF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGSF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BGSF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

