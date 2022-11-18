Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Lowered to $41.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,395. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $2,873,904.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $410,493.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,288,528 shares in the company, valued at $220,350,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,290,515 shares of company stock worth $45,284,372 over the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,631,000 after purchasing an additional 146,882 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,801,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,134,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.