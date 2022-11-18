Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Lowered to $41.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.
Privia Health Group Price Performance
NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,395. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,631,000 after purchasing an additional 146,882 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,801,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,134,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
