Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 627,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,627,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

About Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

