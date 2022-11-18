OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.05

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.05 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.
OSRAM Licht Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSRAM Licht (OSAGF)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.