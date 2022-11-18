Oppenheimer Lowers Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Price Target to $2.00

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to $2.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Windtree Therapeutics Price Performance

WINT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 331,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,660. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 559.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

