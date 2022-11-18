Metis (MTS) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Metis (MTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $1.21 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metis has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

