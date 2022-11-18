Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Maverix Metals Trading Up 2.5 %

Maverix Metals stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.27. 111,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.07. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$4.12 and a 52 week high of C$6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$776.69 million and a PE ratio of 58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.