Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Maverix Metals Trading Up 2.5 %

Maverix Metals stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.27. 111,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,437. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.07. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$4.12 and a 52 week high of C$6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$776.69 million and a PE ratio of 58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

