Maryland Capital Management Sells 2,009 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.32. The stock had a trading volume of 246,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,267. The company has a market capitalization of $269.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.