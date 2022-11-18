Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $62.66

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.49 billion and approximately $786.23 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $62.66 or 0.00372161 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000507 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024021 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003713 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001099 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00017962 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,635,131 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
