JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 70.30 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.12). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market cap of £383.19 million and a PE ratio of 1,106.25.
