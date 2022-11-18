JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Price Performance

JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 70.30 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.12). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market cap of £383.19 million and a PE ratio of 1,106.25.

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

See Also

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

