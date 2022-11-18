Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ):
- 11/15/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/15/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $58.00.
- 11/14/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $71.00.
- 11/9/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00.
- 11/2/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.
- 10/20/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.
- 10/12/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Nasdaq
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
