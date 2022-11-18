Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ):

11/15/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

11/15/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $58.00.

11/14/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $71.00.

11/9/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00.

11/2/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

10/20/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

10/12/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Nasdaq Inc alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.