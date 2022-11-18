Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:CXW traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 781,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,794. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in CoreCivic by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 107,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in CoreCivic by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 105,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 67,433 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
