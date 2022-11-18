ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Set at $22.00 by Guggenheim

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) received a $22.00 target price from research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 327.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMGN. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.15. 6,270,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.06. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ImmunoGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 158,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.