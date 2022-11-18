ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT Set at $22.00 by Guggenheim

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) received a $22.00 target price from research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 327.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMGN. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.
ImmunoGen Price Performance
IMGN stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.15. 6,270,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.06. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.