Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 408,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.04. 70,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,067. The company has a market cap of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $133.99.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 215.92%. Equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

