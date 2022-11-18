Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 442,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 408,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.04. 70,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,067. The company has a market cap of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $133.99.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $767.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 215.92%. Equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
