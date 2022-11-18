Hovde Group Analysts Give Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) a $7.50 Price Target

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) received a $7.50 price target from Hovde Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
OCSL stock remained flat at $7.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,119. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
