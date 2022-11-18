Hovde Group Analysts Give Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) a $7.50 Price Target

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) received a $7.50 price target from Hovde Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

OCSL stock remained flat at $7.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,119. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 179,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 55.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.