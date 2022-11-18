Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 345.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 8.0 %

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

HI stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,852. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

