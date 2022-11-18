Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,982. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 450.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

