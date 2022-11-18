HC Wainwright Cuts American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target to $4.25

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 159.15% from the company’s previous close.
American Resources Stock Performance
Shares of AREC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 481,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,290. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.31. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1,891.14% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.
