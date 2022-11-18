HC Wainwright Cuts American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target to $4.25

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 159.15% from the company’s previous close.

American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AREC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 481,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,290. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.31. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1,891.14% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

About American Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Resources by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.