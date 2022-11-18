Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Down 12.7% in October

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HWBK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.89. 4,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383. The firm has a market cap of $154.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.46. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.