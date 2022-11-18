GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $353.34 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $353.34 million and approximately $998.17 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00002230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005832 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008288 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.