Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $38.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

GPI stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Group 1 Automotive news, COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

