Gas (GAS) Market Capitalization Hits $20.78 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Gas has a market cap of $20.78 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00012138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Gas Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Gas
