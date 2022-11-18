Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 11,990,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Frontline by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $26,910,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline Price Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.27 million. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.55%.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
