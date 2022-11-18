Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Update

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares in the last quarter. Syncona Portfolio Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 645.7% in the 1st quarter. Syncona Portfolio Ltd now owns 21,997,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047,620 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 120,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FRLN remained flat at $0.66 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

FRLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

(Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.