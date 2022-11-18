First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter.

