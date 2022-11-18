First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44.
First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.