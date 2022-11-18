First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Update

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 763,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 568,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after buying an additional 524,228 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 215.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 303,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 304,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

FCF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

