Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $232.11 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $19.77 or 0.00117414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $232.11 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,838.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000507 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00372161 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024021 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.24 or 0.00797228 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00620061 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00233280 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00237340 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,949,302 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
