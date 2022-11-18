ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Short Interest Up 8.9% in October

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWH shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

Shares of GWH stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.67. 1,142,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,562. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $562.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

Insider Activity at ESS Tech

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. Research analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ESS Tech news, President Craig E. Evans sold 16,340 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $60,784.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,625,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,926,030.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ESS Tech news, President Craig E. Evans sold 16,340 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $60,784.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,625,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,926,030.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $29,183.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,013 shares of company stock worth $754,189 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 405,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,291,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 218,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,473,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,057,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

