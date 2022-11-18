CUBE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $194,170.73 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One CUBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $42.79 million and approximately $194,170.73 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00563929 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.61 or 0.29374163 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About CUBE

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.