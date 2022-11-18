Compound Dai Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.78 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. Compound Dai has a market cap of $557.26 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound Dai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00563929 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.61 or 0.29374163 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Compound Dai Profile

Compound Dai’s genesis date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

