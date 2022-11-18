Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wedbush to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 15,846,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,251,674. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Carvana has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $296.70.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Carvana will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,300. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

